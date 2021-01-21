© Osram © Leddartech

Osram signs supply and commercial agreement with LeddarTech

ADAS and AD sensing specialist, LeddarTech, and automotive lighting and laser systems supplier Osram, have entered into a long-term agreement.

LeddarTech will provide their LiDAR hardware and software components into Osram PERCEPT LiDAR platform. The platform is the first flexible solid-state LiDAR platform engineered with a strict focus on industrialisation and automotive qualification. This partnership targets to deliver the industry’s first automotive-grade ADAS and eventually fully autonomous driving systems at mass-market pricing. “Early in 2017, OSRAM recognized LeddarTech’s promising technological LiDAR approach based on unique software and hardware components and therefore invested $70 million to become a major shareholder,” says Dr Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG. “Since then, we have committed over $70 million more on developing LiDAR products, which has allowed OSRAM to offer LiDAR solutions to Tier 1s and OEMs that meet their cost and performance requirements for mass deployment.” The platform integrates LeddarTech’s LeddarEngine, which is comprised of a family of highly integrated system-on-chips and related LiDAR measurement software that are ISO 26262 and significantly reduces system cost and development time. Osram and LeddarTech will also collaborate to deliver perception software solutions that deliver an enhanced 3D environmental model using the PERCEPT LiDAR. These solutions will be based on LeddarTech’s perception technology, including raw data sensor fusion.