Tobey Gonnerman named Fusion Worldwide's new President

The global sourcing distributor announces that Tobey Gonnerman has been appointed as the company’s new President.

In this role, Gonnerman will be developing and implementing global strategies, as well as guiding growth and development for the company’s eleven offices located across the Americas, Asia and EMEA. “Tobey has been one of the keys behind our tremendous growth and success. His record of achievement at Fusion Worldwide speaks volumes, including turning the Amsterdam office into a high performing operation, building the company’s largest office in Singapore and expanding into Munich, Seoul, Shenzhen and more,” said Peter LeSaffre, CEO of Fusion Worldwide, in a press release. Over his 15-year tenure, Gonnerman has worked in several leadership roles within the organisation and has played a key role in the company's global expansion. Most recently, he held the role of Executive Vice President of Trade for four years before being named President. “I am honored and excited to take on this new role and look forward to continuing the growth and development of our dynamic organization. We have a great team, strong foundation and sound fundamentals that will surely enable us to achieve our lofty objectives,” says Gonnerman.