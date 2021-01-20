© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Farnell becomes a global distribution partner NI

the distributor of electronic components, products and solutions has been appointed as an NI Authorized Distributor, expanding its product portfolio to include NI software-connected test and measurement solutions for customers of all sizes.

The addition of NI’s suite of products to Farnell’s test portfolio will enable engineers to test faster, more accurately and with greater efficiency, leaving more time to focus on tests that require manual input. Farnell is NI’s first distribution partner to offer direct sales and technical support globally. “We are delighted that NI has chosen Farnell as a global distribution partner and look forward to a long and successful relationship. Farnell’s global reach and long history of expertise in distributing test and measurement equipment, as well as our broad customer base and on-hand technical support staff ensure that our customers will be fully supported in all their test needs. This new agreement, with one of the world’s foremost Test product manufacturers, will equip our customers with the very best custom tools and systems,” says James McGregor, Global Head of Test & Tools, Farnell, in a press release. “Connecting our customers to the right technologies and services helps them accelerate their pace of innovation and better serve their organizations and end customers,” adds Jim Ramsey, vice president of the Global Partner program at NI. “Our relationship with Farnell will help us expand our reach into new markets and equip more engineers with the tools and technologies they need to take on their next big opportunity.”