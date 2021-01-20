© Kneron Business | January 20, 2021
Foxconn and Winbond invest in chipmaker Kneron
Foxconn and Winbond joins companies such as Qualcomm, Horizons, Sequoia and Weltrend as high profile investors in Kneron
The San Diego based company says it has raised additional funding from Foxconn and Winbond, without specifying the size of the investment. Almost exactly a year ago, the company closed its series A2 funding round at USD 40 million, adding to a series A round that now totals over USD 70 million. Hong Kong businessman Li Ka-Shing's venture capital firm Horizons Ventures was the lead investor in the previous round and has invested in earlier rounds. Other investors in the previous round included Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, CDIB, Himax Technologies Inc, Qualcomm, Thundersoft, Sequoia Capital and Weltrend brought the total Series A funding to USD 71 million. Kneron is dedicated to the design and development of integrated software and hardware edge AI solutions for AIoT, smart home, smart surveillance, security, mobile devices, robotics, and industrial control. The company says it will be working closely with the investors on strategic partnerships and new projects and concepts in the AI space. Kneron’s work with Foxconn will focus on serving AI use cases in industry 4.0 as well as the automotive industry, through Foxconn’s MIH open platform for electric vehicles. Winbond and Kneron will work on developing microcontroller unit (MCU)-based AI and memory computing. Albert Liu, Kneron’s founder and CEO, said “In a time when so many companies have cut back on R&D we are thankful to our investors who believe in the work we are doing at Kneron. Kneron is a young company and has achieved a lot since it was founded in 2015, we plan on achieving much more this coming year and this would not be possible without the backing of investors such as Foxconn and Winbond. This is an incredibly exciting time for AI and Kneron will play a crucial role in the development of this technology”. Kneron provides complete end-to-end integrated hardware and software solutions that enable on-device edge AI inferencing in mobile devices, personal computers, and IoT use cases including smart home devices, surveillance, payments, and smart cars. Their solutions augment cloud-based AI to accelerate AI inferencing on any device. Kneron already includes air conditioning giant GREE and autonomous driving software company Teraki amongst its customers. Albert Liu, Kneron’s founder and CEO, added “We are excited to continue our journey with our partners and investors. 2020 was a great year for Kneron, we released the KL720 and made executive-level hires including Davis Chen, Qualcomm’s former Taipei head of engineering. Aside from working on projects with our investors we also plan to release more chips in 2021. Edge AI is still a new concept for many and we are passionate about bringing this technology to everyone.” As the entire on-device Edge AI industry is still emerging, Kneron’s early investment and commercialization of its technology have positioned it in a leadership position to enable AI adoption in mass-market devices.
EV Group sets up customer training facility at HQ EV Group (EVG) has established the EVG Academy, a training facility for customers that provides technical training on all classes of the company's equipment as well as on its CIM Framework software platform in an optimised environment.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Denso team up with Aeva to develop sensing and perception systems Mobility supplier Denso says that it is partnering with U.S. LiDAR and perception systems company, Aeva, to develop next-generation sensing and perception systems.
Fire hit Taiwanese MLCC manufacturer in China On January 13 a fire broke out at Taiwanese passive component maker Walsin Technology’s Dongguan, China site.
Thin Film Products joins SERMA Microelectronics SERMA Microelectronics, a subsidiary of the French electronics specialist SERMA Group, has finalised the purchase of TFP (Thin Film Products), a French manufacturer of thin-film microwave circuits for space, military and civil applications.
New Korean Zestron Technical Center opens for customers The provider of high precision cleaning products has expanded its operations by opening a new Technical Center, located in Anyang, Korea.
A2 Global Electronics names new executives Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, has appointed Anthony Andriano as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jesper Romell as its new President.
ROHM expands production capacity of SiC power devices ROHM has recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at ROHM Apollo's Chikugo plant, which the company started building back in February 2019, to enhance the production capacity of SiC power devices.
Elmos acquires Online Engineering GmbH Elmos is strengthening its in-house competencies in software engineering via the acquisition of Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.
Plasmatreat expands with new subsidiary in Switzerland The technology company says it has further developed its international proximity to its customers by founding its new subsidiary Plasmatreat Schweiz AG, and thus taking steps to better serve the Swiss market.
RAFI Group increases their presence on the Nordic market The RAFI Group, a specialist of human–machine interaction and EMS, increases their presence on the Nordic market in 2021. Stefan Steiner has been named the RAFI sales manager for the Nordic operations located in Stockholm.
Filtronic wins new UK defence contract UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.
A2 Global expands with new facility in Singapore Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, announces the opening of its new distribution facility located in the New Tech Park area of Singapore.
Sensata acquires majority ownership of Lithium Balance Sensata, an industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions, has acquired 75% of Lithium Balance based in Denmark.
Analog Devices to shutter California facility In a WARN notice, the company says that due to changing business needs will require the company to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO Intel has appointed 40-year technology industry veteran Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive officer, effective February 15, 2021. He will succeed Bob Swan, who will remain CEO until Pat starts.
Qualcomm to acquire NUVIA Qualcomm says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUVIA for approximately USD 1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Advanced Energy acquires RF specialist Advanced Energy, a provider of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and programmable power supplies for medical and industrial applications.
Achronix to list on Nasdaq via merger with ACE Convergence FPGA and embedded FPGA specialist, Achronix Semiconductor, has entered into a business combination agreement with special-purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., which result in a combined entity which will continue as a publicly listed company.
iCoupler Technology Benefits Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistors in AC/DC Designs Highly efficient ac/dc power supplies are key to the evolution of the telecom and datacom infrastructure, as power consumption grows rapidly due to hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, or telecom switching stations. However, the power electronics industry has reached the theoretical limit of silicon MOSFETs.
Cisco drags Acacia to court after terminated acquisition Cisco Systems has requested a Delaware court to stop networking chip maker Acacia Communications, from backing out of the acquisition agreement the companies had entered back in 2019.
UTAC completes acquisition of Singapore wafer bumping assets UTAC Holdings Ltd. says that its affiliate has completed its purchase of the Singapore-based wafer bumping assets from Powertech Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Onto Innovation acquires Inspectrology Onto Innovation has acquired Inspectrology, LLC. The company, which is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, USA, is a supplier of overlay metrology for controlling lithography and etch processes in the compound semiconductor market.Load more news