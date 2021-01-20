© EV Group

EV Group sets up customer training facility at HQ

EV Group (EVG) has established the EVG Academy, a training facility for customers that provides technical training on all classes of the company's equipment as well as on its CIM Framework software platform in an optimised environment.

Established at EVG's headquarters in Austria, the EVG Academy comprises a new 800 square metre facility created in tandem with the recently completed Cleanroom V expansion project. At the EVG Academy, customers can be qualified to perform basic repairs as well as preventative maintenance on EVG equipment without the need to contact EVG customer support. The new training facility also serves as the education and training hub for EVG's global organization. "The EVG Academy was purpose-built with the goal to enable in-depth customer training on all EVG platforms utilizing the latest equipment and technologies, including our most advanced fully automated high-volume manufacturing (HVM) tools," says Helmut Pfeifer, vice president of customer support, in a press release. "EVG has made significant investments in updating our training infrastructure, and we are extremely proud of this world-class facility, which sets new standards for knowledge transfer in our industry. The new EVG Academy will greatly enhance the learning experience for both our customers and our international customer support teams." The EVG Academy builds on EVG's existing training facilities at its headquarters, doubling the amount of training space and technical trainers. It includes eight individual training areas - one for each major class of EVG equipment - as well as four classrooms and a dedicated workshop area for electrical and mechanical training.