Thin Film Products joins SERMA Microelectronics

SERMA Microelectronics, a subsidiary of the French electronics specialist SERMA Group, has finalised the purchase of TFP (Thin Film Products), a French manufacturer of thin-film microwave circuits for space, military and civil applications.

The acquisition broadens SERMA Microelectronics’ expertise in the production of ceramic electronic circuits, adding thin-film technology to the company's thick-film expertise. The synergies between the two companies will allow SERMA Microelectronics to propose new global offers in the design and production of microwave hybrid subassemblies on thinfilm substrates. Moreover, this acquisition also completes SERMA's industrial set-up with a new site near Toulouse, which is an important area of activity in the space sector, a press release reads. "SERMA Microelectronics is very excited about the integration of TFP. The thin-film technology fits perfectly in our development strategy: it allows us to strengthen our position in the integration of RF/HF microelectronic functions for stringent environment, but also to secure on the long term the excellence of this French industry related to the production of high added value circuits developed so far by Mr MECA at TFP, whom I thank warmly for his support in this transition phase" said Maxence Leveque, CEO of SERMA Microelectronics.