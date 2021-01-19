© baloncici dreamstime.com

New Korean Zestron Technical Center opens for customers

The provider of high precision cleaning products has expanded its operations by opening a new Technical Center, located in Anyang, Korea.

Including the Korean facility, Zestron operates eight worldwide Technical Centers located throughout Europe, Asia and America. Like all Zestron Technical Centers, the Korean facility offers various inline and batch cleaning machines available to customers to conduct trials with their substrates. In the adjacent Analytical Lab, Zestron's application engineers conduct cleanliness assessments with the customer substrates to efficiently determine the best combination of cleaning machine and chemistry. "In recent years, we have expanded our activities in various fields of the electronic world; we are becoming increasingly well known among our major customers in Korea who continue to develop new innovative technology. I’m sure that we’ll grow at a very fast pace while challenging ourselves at our new technical center” says NamKyu Kim, the sales manager of Zestron Korea, in a press release.