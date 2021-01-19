© A2 Global Electronics

A2 Global Electronics names new executives

Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, has appointed Anthony Andriano as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jesper Romell as its new President.

Mr. Andriano joins A2 Global with over 20 years of strategic financial and business leadership experience. His most recent role was the President of TotalTrax, Inc, a private equity-backed Internet of Things (IoT) company, where he led the company through its successful transformation into a complete software solution. Prior, Mr. Andriano served as CFO of Converge and led its integration into Arrow Electronics. Additionally, Mr. Andriano has spent over 12 years in senior financial leadership roles at Arrow Electronics, including Zeus, Americas Components, and several years in the Asia Pacific region. “I am very excited to join the A2 Global team,” says Andriano, in a press release. “Having leadership roles in similar business situations and industries, I believe the potential for growth and value creation at A2 Global is tremendous. With our worldwide footprint and our smart and passionate employees, I am confident that we will continue to invest in opportunities that will provide the best service and experience for our customers and suppliers.” Previously serving as A2 Global’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Mr. Romell recently moved into the new role of President of A2 Global. With over 25 years of experience in the global electronics distribution industry, one of his most notable roles was serving as General Manager of APAC and EMEA regions at Converge, where he drove international expansion. Mr. Romell implemented strategic change and increased the global footprint in sales, purchasing, and operations departments as the CEO of Velocity Electronics. Additionally, his most recent role was Senior Director of APAC and EMEA regions at Arrow S-Tech. “We are delighted to welcome Anthony into our organization and to promote Jesper as President,” says CEO Frank Cavallaro. “Anthony has the proven ability to successfully lead large-scale transformation, drive continuous improvement, enhance profitability, and produce results — all qualities that make him an invaluable addition to the A2 Global team as well as a great benefit to our customers and vendors.” “Jesper’s 25+ years of experience in the global electronics distribution space positions him as an ideal candidate to serve as our organization’s President. Throughout his career at A2 Global, Jesper has demonstrated a strong ability to lead and inspire others and has proven to deliver customer value,” Cavallaro continues.