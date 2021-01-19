© ROHM

ROHM expands production capacity of SiC power devices

ROHM has recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at ROHM Apollo's Chikugo plant, which the company started building back in February 2019, to enhance the production capacity of SiC power devices.

At the new building, which is scheduled to start operations in 2022, ROHM has started installing production equipment and build a manufacturing system that can meet the medium- to long-term increases in demand for SiC power devices. In addition, ROHM says it has strengthened its BCM (Business Continuity Management) system by introducing various disaster countermeasures. ROHM says that its new building is an environmentally friendly factory and has introduced a number of energy-saving technologies to its production facilities, and that 100% of its electricity will coming from renewable energy sources. In response to the urgent need to address global energy issues, the ROHM Group says it will continue to improve SiC power device performance – which are expected to be key to achieving energy saving in electric vehicles and industrial equipment.