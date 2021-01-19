© ROHM Business | January 19, 2021
ROHM expands production capacity of SiC power devices
ROHM has recently held an opening ceremony announcing the completion of a new building at ROHM Apollo's Chikugo plant, which the company started building back in February 2019, to enhance the production capacity of SiC power devices.
At the new building, which is scheduled to start operations in 2022, ROHM has started installing production equipment and build a manufacturing system that can meet the medium- to long-term increases in demand for SiC power devices. In addition, ROHM says it has strengthened its BCM (Business Continuity Management) system by introducing various disaster countermeasures. ROHM says that its new building is an environmentally friendly factory and has introduced a number of energy-saving technologies to its production facilities, and that 100% of its electricity will coming from renewable energy sources. In response to the urgent need to address global energy issues, the ROHM Group says it will continue to improve SiC power device performance – which are expected to be key to achieving energy saving in electric vehicles and industrial equipment.
A2 Global Electronics names new executives Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, has appointed Anthony Andriano as its new Chief Financial Officer and promoted Jesper Romell as its new President.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Elmos acquires Online Engineering GmbH Elmos is strengthening its in-house competencies in software engineering via the acquisition of Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.
Plasmatreat expands with new subsidiary in Switzerland The technology company says it has further developed its international proximity to its customers by founding its new subsidiary Plasmatreat Schweiz AG, and thus taking steps to better serve the Swiss market.
RAFI Group increases their presence on the Nordic market The RAFI Group, a specialist of human–machine interaction and EMS, increases their presence on the Nordic market in 2021. Stefan Steiner has been named the RAFI sales manager for the Nordic operations located in Stockholm.
Filtronic wins new UK defence contract UK designer and manufacturer of antennas, filters and mmWave products, Filtronic plc, has won a significant contract from a new major UK defence customer for the supply of battlefield radio communications hardware valued at over GBP 1 million.
A2 Global expands with new facility in Singapore Electronic component distribution and supply chain service provider, A2 Global Electronics, announces the opening of its new distribution facility located in the New Tech Park area of Singapore.
Sensata acquires majority ownership of Lithium Balance Sensata, an industrial technology company that develops sensors and sensor-based solutions, has acquired 75% of Lithium Balance based in Denmark.
Analog Devices to shutter California facility In a WARN notice, the company says that due to changing business needs will require the company to permanently close its facility Milpitas, California.
Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO Intel has appointed 40-year technology industry veteran Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive officer, effective February 15, 2021. He will succeed Bob Swan, who will remain CEO until Pat starts.
Qualcomm to acquire NUVIA Qualcomm says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUVIA for approximately USD 1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Advanced Energy acquires RF specialist Advanced Energy, a provider of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and programmable power supplies for medical and industrial applications.
Achronix to list on Nasdaq via merger with ACE Convergence FPGA and embedded FPGA specialist, Achronix Semiconductor, has entered into a business combination agreement with special-purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., which result in a combined entity which will continue as a publicly listed company.
iCoupler Technology Benefits Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistors in AC/DC Designs Highly efficient ac/dc power supplies are key to the evolution of the telecom and datacom infrastructure, as power consumption grows rapidly due to hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, or telecom switching stations. However, the power electronics industry has reached the theoretical limit of silicon MOSFETs.
Cisco drags Acacia to court after terminated acquisition Cisco Systems has requested a Delaware court to stop networking chip maker Acacia Communications, from backing out of the acquisition agreement the companies had entered back in 2019.
UTAC completes acquisition of Singapore wafer bumping assets UTAC Holdings Ltd. says that its affiliate has completed its purchase of the Singapore-based wafer bumping assets from Powertech Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Onto Innovation acquires Inspectrology Onto Innovation has acquired Inspectrology, LLC. The company, which is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, USA, is a supplier of overlay metrology for controlling lithography and etch processes in the compound semiconductor market.
Cornell Dubilier acquires capacitor division from NWL Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE), has via its its subsidiary, CD Snow Hill, LLC, acquired the capacitor producing assets of NWL, Inc.
Recab expands via the acquisition of Synective_Labs Swedish embedded specialist, Recab, is investing in FPGA and ASIC design via the acquisition the high performance embedded design company Synective Labs
Etteplan enters Denmark and acquires TekPartner Etteplan is expanding the business in Nordics and opens up a new country, Denmark, by acquiring TekPartner, an engineering and IT company specialised in electronics and software.
UK competition authority to probe NVIDIA’s takeover of Arm The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it is launching a formal investigation into NVIDIA's takeover of Arm later this year.
NovaCentrix teams with Bentec to push PulseForge tool sales NovaCentrix, a provider of photonic curing tools, conductive inks, and material for development and production of printed electronic devices, has appointed David Bennett with Bentec LTD as manufacturers’ representative.
Nova to expand offices in Taiwan with new cleanroom The metrology solutions provider celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of its new, expanded offices in Taiwan as part of the its strategy to strengthen field operations and local training capabilities.Load more news