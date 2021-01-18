© Elmos

Elmos acquires Online Engineering GmbH

Elmos is strengthening its in-house competencies in software engineering via the acquisition of Dortmund based engineering service provider Online Engineering.

Online Engineering GmbH, which was founded back in 2007, is specialised in the development of hardware and software components for electric motors. “We know Online Engineering as a reliable engineering service provider for software solutions in the automotive motor control segment for many years. With this acquisition, we are strengthening our in-house competencies and will be able to offer our customers even more comprehensive system solutions in the future“, says Dr. Jan Dienstuhl, Chief Engineering and Sales Officer at Elmos Semiconductor SE, in a press release.