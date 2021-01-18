© Plasmatreat GmbH

Plasmatreat expands with new subsidiary in Switzerland

The technology company says it has further developed its international proximity to its customers by founding its new subsidiary Plasmatreat Schweiz AG, and thus taking steps to better serve the Swiss market.

The company has been managed by Klaus Kresser since August 1, 2020. Kresser is considered an expert in the adhesives industry and has cross-industry knowledge in international sales and project management as well as in development of adhesives and coatings, a press release reads. The newly founded company, based in Diepoldsau in the Swiss Rhine Valley, has targeted its efforts at, among other things, supporting Swiss technology companies in evaluating and implementing plasma technology in their processes. “Swiss companies in many cases work on technical solutions that are then produced in volume production in Eastern Europe or Southeast Asia. Development of the product as well as development of the manufacturing processes is detached from the actual manufacturing sites. Swiss universities or institutes are often also involved in these processes, which are commissioned by large European technology companies. These development teams can draw on our expertise, our experience, and our technology in their work. Having the subsidiary in Switzerland means we are nearby, can take meetings at short notice, and can transfer technology and process knowledge as well as speed up all the communication surrounding these development steps,” Kresser explains in the press release. The new Swiss subsidiary also strives for close cooperation with universities and institutes as well as with governmental agencies like Innosuisse. Innosuisse is the Swiss Innovation Agency and is tasked with promoting innovation in the interest of the economy and society. “We work in other countries in similar collaborative alliances with funding agencies, universities, research institutions and companies. These collaborations have proven very successful, since the financial support allows innovations to be implemented quickly and safely. As a result, this constellation helps safeguard innovation and contributes to sustainable development of innovation,” Kresser says. Such funding projects are particularly interesting for adhesive manufacturers based in Switzerland, Kresser continues. Because of his experience with adhesives on behalf of Plasmatreat in Germany as well as Kresser’s professional background. In addition to managing the Plasmatreat Schweiz subsidiary, Kresser is the Global Market Segment Manager for the PT-Bond segment. This nano-coating is a transparent bonding agent that can be applied using PlasmaPlus technology to various materials including metal, glass, ceramics, plastics, and others. The surface treatment with plasma can be used in a variety of industries, since Plasmatreat’s technology is not tied to any specific industry. Interesting areas of application for Openair-Plasma technology include metal surface treatment in the watch industry, plastic treatment in packaging production, and applications in medical areas, in the automotive industry, and in electronics and semiconductor production. The business relationship with the Swiss distribution partner TeSe AG remains unaffected by the founding of Plasmatreat Schweiz AG.