Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow

Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.

The move to the 6'400 square feet site provides the space required for the company's immediate increase in production requirements and also provides additional space for future expansion. Intelliconnect made a number of strategic investments during 2020 with the appointment of a Global Sales and Marketing Director to oversee sales and marketing across all of the company's markets with their business partners around the world. And a UK Sales Manager, to lead management and business development of sales for the UK and Ireland with special emphasis on medical, industrial, test and measurement and cryogenic markets. Continuous improvement in working practices during 2020 has brought accreditation to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, adding to the company's existing ISO 9001:2015 quality standard and SC21 silver performance standard for the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space Industry Supply Chain Programme. “Our continued success is due to the close relationships we have with our customers and the commitment of workforce. After a year of exceptional sales growth, we have relocated our sales, engineering and production facilities to larger premises and will be recruiting new staff at all levels including offering apprenticeships. We are completely signed up to high quality, responsible and ethical manufacturing practices and to ensuring the best possible conditions in the workplace for all of our Team,” says Roy Phillips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect, in a press release.