January 14, 2021
Intelliconnect moves to larger factory as sales grow
Intelliconnect (Europe) Ltd the UK based specialist manufacturer of RF, waterproof and cryogenic connectors and cable assemblies, announces that it has moved to a larger facility at the Corby Innovation Hub following sales growth of 30% in 2020.
The move to the 6'400 square feet site provides the space required for the company's immediate increase in production requirements and also provides additional space for future expansion. Intelliconnect made a number of strategic investments during 2020 with the appointment of a Global Sales and Marketing Director to oversee sales and marketing across all of the company's markets with their business partners around the world. And a UK Sales Manager, to lead management and business development of sales for the UK and Ireland with special emphasis on medical, industrial, test and measurement and cryogenic markets. Continuous improvement in working practices during 2020 has brought accreditation to ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, adding to the company's existing ISO 9001:2015 quality standard and SC21 silver performance standard for the Aerospace, Defence, Security and Space Industry Supply Chain Programme. “Our continued success is due to the close relationships we have with our customers and the commitment of workforce. After a year of exceptional sales growth, we have relocated our sales, engineering and production facilities to larger premises and will be recruiting new staff at all levels including offering apprenticeships. We are completely signed up to high quality, responsible and ethical manufacturing practices and to ensuring the best possible conditions in the workplace for all of our Team,” says Roy Phillips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect, in a press release.
Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO Intel has appointed 40-year technology industry veteran Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive officer, effective February 15, 2021. He will succeed Bob Swan, who will remain CEO until Pat starts.
Sponsored content by Shenzen Kinwong ElectronicThe development trend of printed circuit board products and Kinwong's solution With the rapid development of electronic technology in recent years, printed circuit board (PCB) products are pursuing higher heat dissipation capabilities, with high voltage and high current characteristics, and are developing towards high-density interconnection technology (HDI).
Qualcomm to acquire NUVIA Qualcomm says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUVIA for approximately USD 1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.
Advanced Energy acquires RF specialist Advanced Energy, a provider of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, has completed the acquisition of Versatile Power, a Campbell, California-based provider of radio frequency (RF) and programmable power supplies for medical and industrial applications.
Achronix to list on Nasdaq via merger with ACE Convergence FPGA and embedded FPGA specialist, Achronix Semiconductor, has entered into a business combination agreement with special-purpose acquisition company ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp., which result in a combined entity which will continue as a publicly listed company.
iCoupler Technology Benefits Gallium Nitride (GaN) Transistors in AC/DC Designs Highly efficient ac/dc power supplies are key to the evolution of the telecom and datacom infrastructure, as power consumption grows rapidly due to hyperscale data centers, enterprise servers, or telecom switching stations. However, the power electronics industry has reached the theoretical limit of silicon MOSFETs.
CIsco drags Acacia to court after terminated acquisition Cisco Systems has requested a Delaware court to stop networking chip maker Acacia Communications, from backing out of the acquisition agreement the companies had entered back in 2019.
UTAC completes acquisition of Singapore wafer bumping assets UTAC Holdings Ltd. says that its affiliate has completed its purchase of the Singapore-based wafer bumping assets from Powertech Technology (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.
Onto Innovation acquires Inspectrology Onto Innovation has acquired Inspectrology, LLC. The company, which is headquartered in Sudbury, Massachusetts, USA, is a supplier of overlay metrology for controlling lithography and etch processes in the compound semiconductor market.
Cornell Dubilier acquires capacitor division from NWL Cornell Dubilier Electronics (CDE), has via its its subsidiary, CD Snow Hill, LLC, acquired the capacitor producing assets of NWL, Inc.
Recab expands via the acquisition of Synective_Labs Swedish embedded specialist, Recab, is investing in FPGA and ASIC design via the acquisition the high performance embedded design company Synective Labs
Etteplan enters Denmark and acquires TekPartner Etteplan is expanding the business in Nordics and opens up a new country, Denmark, by acquiring TekPartner, an engineering and IT company specialised in electronics and software.
UK competition authority to probe NVIDIA’s takeover of Arm The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) says it is launching a formal investigation into NVIDIA's takeover of Arm later this year.
NovaCentrix teams with Bentec to push PulseForge tool sales NovaCentrix, a provider of photonic curing tools, conductive inks, and material for development and production of printed electronic devices, has appointed David Bennett with Bentec LTD as manufacturers’ representative.
Nova to expand offices in Taiwan with new cleanroom The metrology solutions provider celebrated its 20th anniversary with the opening of its new, expanded offices in Taiwan as part of the its strategy to strengthen field operations and local training capabilities.
After 26 years at Qualcomm – Steve Mollenkopf retires as CEO Qualcomm’s current CEO, Steve Mollenkopf, who has been with the company for nearly three decades has announced his decision to retire from his position as CEO of the company.
What Is JESD204 and Why Should We Pay Attention to It? A new converter interface is steadily picking up steam and looks to become the protocol of choice for future converters. This new interface, JESD204, was originally rolled out several years ago but has undergone revisions that are making it a much more attractive and efficient converter interface.
Extended Maxim franchise sales agreement strengthens Future Electronics Electronic component distributor, Future Electronics, says it has agreed to an extension of its franchise sales agreement with Maxim Integrated Products.
Soitec looking to attract new talent – creating 100 new jobs Semiconductor materials specialist, Soitec, is continuing its growth path and launches a company-wide job creation program called ELEVATE.
Meyer Burger receives funding to build green solar cell production The company is looking to receive up to EUR 22.5 million in public funding to build environmentally friendly solar cell production in the city of Bitterfeld-Wolfen, Germany.
Rutronik and Infineon add Cypress products to their franchise Rutronik is now the distributor for the entire product portfolio of the former Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
Sivers Semiconductors receives first order from India SwedishSivers Semiconductors says it has received its first order from India for Dual Quad Beamforming IC chip (BFIC) from Astra Microwave Products Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India.
Qualcomm and Great Wall Motor Work team up on smart mobility Great Wall Motor will use the autonomous driving system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform in its premium production vehicles starting in 2022
Global LED Demand Set to Rebound from Rock Bottom in 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the LED industry in 2020, resulting in a considerable drop in market demand and a projected yearly revenue of merely US$15.127 billion, a 10% decrease YoY, according to TrendForce.Load more news