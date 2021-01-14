© Intel

Pat Gelsinger to replace Bob Swan as Intel CEO

Intel has appointed 40-year technology industry veteran Pat Gelsinger as its new chief executive officer, effective February 15, 2021. He will succeed Bob Swan, who will remain CEO until Pat starts.

Gelsinger is an experienced CEO and industry veteran with more than four decades of technology and leadership experience, including 30 years at Intel where he began his career. “Pat is a proven technology leader with a distinguished track record of innovation, talent development, and a deep knowledge of Intel. He will continue a values-based cultural leadership approach with a hyper focus on operational execution,” says Omar Ishrak, independent chairman of the Intel board, in a press release. “After careful consideration, the board concluded that now is the right time to make this leadership change to draw on Pat’s technology and engineering expertise during this critical period of transformation at Intel.” “I am thrilled to rejoin and lead Intel forward at this important time for the company, our industry and our nation,” says Gelsinger. “Having begun my career at Intel and learned at the feet of Grove, Noyce and Moore, it’s my privilege and honor to return in this leadership capacity.” “I believe Intel has significant potential to continue to reshape the future of technology and look forward to working with the incredibly talented global Intel team to accelerate innovation and create value for our customers and shareholders,” the new CEO continues. Most recently, Gelsinger served as the CEO of VMware since 2012, which under his tenure almost tripled its annual revenues. Prior to joining VMware, Gelsinger was president and chief operating officer of EMC Information Infrastructure Products at EMC, overseeing engineering and operations for information storage, data computing, backup and recovery, RSA security and enterprise solutions. Before joining EMC, he spent 30 years at Intel, becoming the company’s first chief technology officer and driving the creation of key industry technologies such as USB and Wi-Fi. The departing CEO says that he fully supports the boards selection of Pat and that the company is currently at the right juncture to make this transition. “My goal over the past two years has been to position Intel for a new era of distributed intelligence, improving execution to strengthen our core CPU franchise and extending our reach to accelerate growth. With significant progress made across those priorities, we’re now at the right juncture to make this transition to the next leader of Intel” says Bob Swan in the press release.