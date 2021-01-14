© qualcomm

Qualcomm to acquire NUVIA

Qualcomm says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire NUVIA for approximately USD 1.4 billion before working capital and other adjustments.

NUVIA comprises a CPU and technology design team, with expertise in high performance processors, Systems on a Chip (SoC) and power management for compute-intensive devices and applications. NUVIA CPUs are expected to be integrated across Qualcomm Technologies’ broad portfolio of products, powering flagship smartphones, next-generation laptops, and digital cockpits, as well as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, extended reality and infrastructure networking solutions. “5G, the convergence of computing and mobile architectures, and the expansion of mobile technologies into other industries are significant opportunities for Qualcomm,” says Cristiano Amon, President and CEO-Elect, Qualcomm Incorporated, in a press release. “The NUVIA team are proven innovators, and like Qualcomm, have a strong heritage in creating leading technology and products. I am very excited to have them join our team. Together, we are very well positioned to redefine computing and enable our ecosystem of partners to drive innovation and deliver a new class of products and experiences for the 5G era.” As part of the transaction, NUVIA founders Gerard Williams III, Manu Gulati and John Bruno, and their employees will be joining Qualcomm. “CPU performance leadership will be critical in defining and delivering on the next era of computing innovation,” says Gerard Williams CEO of NUVIA. “The combination of NUVIA and Qualcomm will bring the industry’s best engineering talent, technology and resources together to create a new class of high-performance computing platforms that set the bar for our industry. We couldn’t be more excited for the opportunities ahead.”