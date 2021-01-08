© Tekpartner

Etteplan enters Denmark and acquires TekPartner

Etteplan is expanding the business in Nordics and opens up a new country, Denmark, by acquiring TekPartner, an engineering and IT company specialised in electronics and software.

TekPartner, founded 2009, covers development within embedded software, intelligent electronics, FPGA (field-programmable gate array) and IoT​ (Internet of things). In 2019 TekPartner´s revenue was approximately 8 million euros. The company delivers its services through a combination of its own team of 19 qualified engineering professionals and a network of international project partners and over 30 freelancers working in Denmark. From its locations in Herlev and Odense in Denmark, ​TekPartner has accumulated experience from several hundred projects for over 200 customers. “TekPartner is a great addition to Etteplan and I warmly welcome TekPartner´s employees and partners as a part of Etteplan group. Expansion to Denmark with TekPartne's partner driven operating model is opening up new growth opportunities to Etteplan. As a part of bigger international company, TekPartner will have better possibilities to serve their customers with a wider service portfolio. We will start our co-operation from software and embedded services and later on we will expand also to engineering and technical documentation”, says Juha Näkki, President and CEO of Etteplan, in a press release. “Etteplan’s software capabilities and wide service offering combined with our experience of global delivery solutions form an unique combination. The acquisition will open up new opportunities to grow and expand our operations further as a part of bigger international company. We will have a great future together,” adds Kurt Godsk, Managing Director of TekPartner.