Extended Maxim franchise sales agreement strengthens Future Electronics

Electronic component distributor, Future Electronics, says it has agreed to an extension of its franchise sales agreement with Maxim Integrated Products.

The extension of the franchise to EMEA (excluding Israel) is described as part of a planned natural progression by Maxim Integrated to make Future Electronics a global supplier of its broad portfolio of power and analogue products. The franchise roll-out has been implemented in steps, starting with the Americas franchise in 2016, followed by an extension to cover Asia in 2018. The new extension into the EMEA region is effective from 1st January 2021. “Future Electronics is playing an important role on the world stage by supporting design engineers on their journey through solution discovery, evaluation and adoption. Adding Future Electronics to our distribution network in EMEA provides complementary value to our strong existing channel and increases the product and supply chain support available to our customers throughout the region,” says Patrick Moore, managing director, Worldwide SMB Sales & Distribution of Maxim Integrated, in a press release. “Future Electronics’ guiding principle is to Delight the Customer with best-in-class products and solutions, as well as a renowned portfolio of engineering, design support and logistics services. We are proud that Maxim Integrated has recognized the strength of the Future Electronics offering by completing the extension of its franchise to give us global coverage of its outstanding portfolio of products,” adds Karim Yasmine, corporate vice president of strategic supplier development of Future Electronics.