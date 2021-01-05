© Soitec

Soitec looking to attract new talent – creating 100 new jobs

Semiconductor materials specialist, Soitec, is continuing its growth path and launches a company-wide job creation program called ELEVATE.

In the first phase, Soitec aims to recruit 100 new high potentials in engineering and technology, operations and management at its headquarters and production facilities in Bernin (Grenoble), France. A second phase of ELEVATE will be rolled out in Singapore where the company currently employs more than 160 people and where the company is looking to ramps up its production and operations. The company currently employs 1’660 people worldwide today, 1’460 of them in France and nearly one quarter in innovation and engineering. Soitec intends to complete the new hirings in France by the end of its current fiscal year in March 2021. “We launch ELEVATE to attract a large variety of talents and support the substantial growth that we experience,” says Paul Boudre, CEO of Soitec, in a press release. “Our strengths in technology and our productivity are built on the qualification of our people and our proximity to customers and markets. With ELEVATE, we give a perspective to a new generation of professionals and show how a French high-tech company with global reach can strengthen its home base, generate growth and create highly valuable jobs.”