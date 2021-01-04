© rutronik

Rutronik and Infineon add Cypress products to their franchise

Rutronik is now the distributor for the entire product portfolio of the former Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.

Infineon Technologies AG and Rutronik have expanded the existing franchise following the acquisition of Cypress by Infineon. The agreement covers the entire EMEA region. “The expansion of the existing agreement is a logical and important part of our successful cooperation with Rutronik. It allows us to expand our sales network and at the same time offer our customers even better support in meeting their system requirements,” explains Mathias Roettjes, Distribution & EMS Management EMEA at Infineon Technologies AG, in a press release. The added product portfolio includes memory, microcontrollers, sensor, Bluetooth and WiFi technologies. For Rutronik, the expansion of the franchise represents an optimal addition to its existing product range, especially for its presence in the automotive, industry, motor control and lighting market segments. “We can now offer our customers even more optimised 360° solutions that they need for their applications,” adds Thomas Ulinski, Director Product Marketing Semiconductors at Rutronik. “The expansion of the portfolio also helps us consolidate our position as one of the leading distributors of active, passive, wireless and electromechanical components.”