Sivers Semiconductors receives first order from India

SwedishSivers Semiconductors says it has received its first order from India for Dual Quad Beamforming IC chip (BFIC) from Astra Microwave Products Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India.

The purchase order includes sample chips, which will be used for evaluation of Sivers Semiconductors product portfolio as well as for study and analysis of how the chipset can be used and meet Astra’s requirements for various beamforming application scenarios. “This first order via our new reseller in India, Doppler Electronics shows the big potential in the Indian market for millimeterwave products. We are thrilled to receive this first order for the BFIC from Astra Microwave Products, one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high quality R.F. & Microwave Modules and Sub-systems in India,” says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers Semiconductors. The BFIC is intended for example 5G dual polarized phased antenna array applications The chipset includes two quad antenna connections, each with RX/TX channels and including integrated RX/TX RF switches.