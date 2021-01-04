© Qualcomm Business | January 04, 2021
Qualcomm and Great Wall Motor Work team up on smart mobility
Great Wall Motor will use the autonomous driving system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform in its premium production vehicles starting in 2022
Qualcomm Technologies and Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) have entered into a partnership in autonomous driving, under which GWM will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform to build its advanced intelligent driving system of high computing power — GWM “Coffee Intelligence” system — and adopt the system in its production vehicles starting in 2022. GWM is among the first automakers in China to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform. The Snapdragon Ride Platform is a scalable and open automated driving solutions, aiming to address the complexity of autonomous driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) use cases across industry segments by leveraging high-performance, power-efficient hardware, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and autonomous driving stack to deliver a cost and energy efficient systems solution. The Snapdragon Ride Platform is built on scalable and modular heterogenous high-performance multi-core CPUs, energy efficient AI and computer vision (CV) engines and cutting-edge GPU to support multiple segments of autonomous driving and offer industry-leading thermal efficiency. The GWM “Coffee Intelligence” system supports multiple high-resolution cameras and offers users L2+ and L3 intelligent driving capabilities with multi-source heterogenous sensors. “GWM and Qualcomm Technologies have deep and longstanding relationship across many technology areas. The Snapdragon Ride Platform brings forth Qualcomm Technologies’ deep expertise in computing, AI, connectivity and security, and is designed for demanding automotive safety,” says Lei Xian, vice president of sales and business development, Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. “We are pleased to support GWM’s technological innovation with this solution to build next-generation premium vehicles for multiple segments of autonomous driving.” “Data explosion in the era of AI has driven a huge demand for data processing throughput and computing power. Thanks to the high computing capabilities and scalability of the Snapdragon Ride Platform, GWM will be able to offer comprehensive multi-segment capabilities in our future vehicles, from driver assistance system to high-level autonomous driving,” adds Kai Zhang, Head of Intelligent Driving, Great Wall Motor. “This advanced autonomous driving technology will enable the transformation of GWM from automaker to the ‘global mobility technology company’.”
Rutronik and Infineon add Cypress products to their franchise Rutronik is now the distributor for the entire product portfolio of the former Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.
Sivers Semiconductors receives first order from India SwedishSivers Semiconductors says it has received its first order from India for Dual Quad Beamforming IC chip (BFIC) from Astra Microwave Products Ltd, based in Hyderabad, India.
Global LED Demand Set to Rebound from Rock Bottom in 2021 The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the LED industry in 2020, resulting in a considerable drop in market demand and a projected yearly revenue of merely US$15.127 billion, a 10% decrease YoY, according to TrendForce.
Arrow Electronics Names Sean J. Kerins COO Sean J. Kerins has been named the Arrow Electronics' chief operating officer. He will continue to report to Michael J. Long, chairman, president, and chief executive officer.
7/5nm processes drive foundry capital spending Following spending of $106.1 billion in 2018 and $102.5 billion in 2019, worldwide semiconductor capital spending is expected to grow 6% to $108.1 billion in 2020, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
Automotive IC Revenue to Reach US$21 Billion in 2021 As consumer market demand gradually recovers, global automobile shipment is expected to reach 83.5 million units in 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
BIS removes TTI subsidiary from military end-user list As previously reported by Evertiq, a new rule rule released by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added a ‘Military End-User’ List to its regulations on military-use and end-user export controls, and in this broad sweep, a TTI subsidiary was included.
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
ClassOne receives repeat order from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has received a repeat order for its Solstice S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan.
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.
Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.Load more news