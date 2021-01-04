© Qualcomm

Qualcomm and Great Wall Motor Work team up on smart mobility

Great Wall Motor will use the autonomous driving system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform in its premium production vehicles starting in 2022

Qualcomm Technologies and Great Wall Motor Company Limited (GWM) have entered into a partnership in autonomous driving, under which GWM will use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform to build its advanced intelligent driving system of high computing power — GWM “Coffee Intelligence” system — and adopt the system in its production vehicles starting in 2022. GWM is among the first automakers in China to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon Ride Platform. The Snapdragon Ride Platform is a scalable and open automated driving solutions, aiming to address the complexity of autonomous driving (AD) and Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) use cases across industry segments by leveraging high-performance, power-efficient hardware, artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and autonomous driving stack to deliver a cost and energy efficient systems solution. The Snapdragon Ride Platform is built on scalable and modular heterogenous high-performance multi-core CPUs, energy efficient AI and computer vision (CV) engines and cutting-edge GPU to support multiple segments of autonomous driving and offer industry-leading thermal efficiency. The GWM “Coffee Intelligence” system supports multiple high-resolution cameras and offers users L2+ and L3 intelligent driving capabilities with multi-source heterogenous sensors. “GWM and Qualcomm Technologies have deep and longstanding relationship across many technology areas. The Snapdragon Ride Platform brings forth Qualcomm Technologies’ deep expertise in computing, AI, connectivity and security, and is designed for demanding automotive safety,” says Lei Xian, vice president of sales and business development, Qualcomm International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. “We are pleased to support GWM’s technological innovation with this solution to build next-generation premium vehicles for multiple segments of autonomous driving.” “Data explosion in the era of AI has driven a huge demand for data processing throughput and computing power. Thanks to the high computing capabilities and scalability of the Snapdragon Ride Platform, GWM will be able to offer comprehensive multi-segment capabilities in our future vehicles, from driver assistance system to high-level autonomous driving,” adds Kai Zhang, Head of Intelligent Driving, Great Wall Motor. “This advanced autonomous driving technology will enable the transformation of GWM from automaker to the ‘global mobility technology company’.”