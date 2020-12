© TTI

TTI Electronics Asia PTE Hong Kong Ltd (TTI HK), a subsidiary of U.S.-based TTI, had been incorrectly identified on the draft rule but was removed prior to publication of the final rule. "The action taken by BIS confirms our position that TTI HK is not a ‘Military End User’ nor does it maintain any ties to the Chinese military. Our customers, suppliers, and all business partners can rest assured that TTI and our affiliates globally are fully compliant with all laws and regulations in the locations where we do business, including all U.S. export control requirements," TTI writes in a short update.