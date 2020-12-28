© Robert Bosch Venture Capital

Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites

Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.

RBVC invested alongside Taiwania Capital, Valo Ventures and return investor New Enterprise Associates (NEA). Arris’ flagship technology, Additive Molding is a high-speed manufacturing process that allows to precisely align continuous carbon fibers and embed electronic components and multifunctional materials into a single topologically optimized part or component. The result: a cost-effective method for manufacturing lighter, stronger and more intelligent products at scale. “Arris is the first company with the capability to mass-produce complex high-performance composites," says RBVC Managing Director Dr. Ingo Ramesohl in a press release. “This is an important development for manufacturing. Arris’ scalable manufacturing and high-performance materials enable new design possibilities for future products across industries. Essentially, Arris offers designers the replacement of metal with a plastic composite material which at the same time has high functional integration capabilities.” "We're excited to add Bosch through its venture arm RBVC, a world-class manufacturing leader of highly engineered products, as a strategic investor,” says Ethan Escowitz, CEO of Arris. "We recently opened Arris Taiwan to support our consumer electronics growth. Now we’re looking forward to leveraging Bosch's extensive manufacturing and engineering expertise in automotive, industrial, and consumer goods as we expand in Europe and around the world.”