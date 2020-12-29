Products | December 29, 2020
Sensors get clever: AI revolutionizes fitness tracking
Squats, crunches or kettlebell swings: The list of fitness exercises available nowadays is almost endless. Many fitness trackers or smartwatches, however, offer only a very limited number of activities that can be tracked and do not recognize activities reliably due to different performance styles, equipment, heights and energy levels of users.
This is a product release announcement by Bosch Sensortec. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
To solve such problems, Bosch Sensortec has developed a revolutionary self-learning motion sensor that adds artificial intelligence (AI) to portable devices: the BHI260AP self-learning AI sensor. The sensor enables manufacturers of wearable and hearable devices to provide highly personalized fitness tracking through self-learning AI software in the sensor. It recognizes and adapts to a wide variety of movements and is able to learn any new fitness activity that is based on repetitive, cyclical patterns. Users can hence be trainers and trainees at the same time. "The self-learning AI sensor will change how users interact with their fitness devices from a mere one-way approach to an interactive way of training", says Dr. Stefan Finkbeiner, CEO at Bosch Sensortec. "This new sensor combines Bosch Sensortec’s long-term experience in smart motion sensors with its strong competence in innovative software development." One piece of software – four features The self-learning AI software is available with a standard set of more than fifteen pre-learned fitness activities, so no training is required before use. In addition, it offers four product features: learn, personalize, auto track and enhance. The learning mode offers users the option to add new fitness activities that were originally not supported, enabling them to customize the device to their individual needs. The personalization feature enables users to adapt existing, pre-learnt activities to their own individual style, increasing the accuracy of calorie counting and activity analyses. With the auto track function, users can automatically track fitness activities without any manual intervention and analyze their intensity with activity type and count over time – enabling both endurance and strength training. Finally, manufacturers can add new fitness activities without having to modify the software or needing an original dataset. These new transferable exercises may be provided by coaches or star athletes, enabling benchmarking against the best and learning from experts, or simply from the users’ friends. This enhances the perceived value of devices and strongly helps the manufacturers to differentiate. With the AI running on the sensor itself, hence on the edge, no connectivity to the cloud or even a smartphone is needed. This keeps the data private and means activities can be continuously tracked and analyzed, without the need for an internet connection or tethering to a phone. Edge AI also minimizes latency and power consumption, meaning users can get fast, real-time feedback and extended charging intervals on their devices. All-in-one solution with multiple software options The new sensor is provided to manufacturers as an integrated System in Package (SiP) solution, which includes the hardware, software and embedded AI. This reduces development time and costs, and cuts time to market. In addition to the self-learning AI software, Bosch Sensortec offers a wide range of software solutions for the BHI260AP. Wearables manufacturers can simply load the required software on to the sensor to enable solutions targeted at specific use cases including orientation tracking, position tracking (PDR) and swimming. The sensor recognizes four different swimming styles: butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle. Since the BHI260AP is a fully programmable sensor, manufacturers can build their own customized software to be embedded in the BHI260AP or upload customized solutions depending on the users’ context. To protect these customized solutions from unauthorized use, the smart programmable sensor offers a digital signature. To make development of AI based wearable solutions even easier, Bosch Sensortec offers an application board along with a BHI260AP shuttle board, which can be wirelessly connected over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) to smartphones. Availability The BHI260AP self-learning AI sensor and the corresponding shuttle board are available via Bosch Sensortec’s distributors. The different software packages are available for download at the Bosch Sensortec website.
7/5nm processes drive foundry capital spending Following spending of $106.1 billion in 2018 and $102.5 billion in 2019, worldwide semiconductor capital spending is expected to grow 6% to $108.1 billion in 2020, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Cobham receives $48M contract for medical imaging electronics Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES) recently received a USD 48 million contract to support the medical imaging industry, providing Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and product support.
Automotive IC Revenue to Reach US$21 Billion in 2021 As consumer market demand gradually recovers, global automobile shipment is expected to reach 83.5 million units in 2021, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
BIS removes TTI subsidiary from military end-user list As previously reported by Evertiq, a new rule rule released by the U.S. Commerce Department’s Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) added a ‘Military End-User’ List to its regulations on military-use and end-user export controls, and in this broad sweep, a TTI subsidiary was included.
Robert Bosch Venture Capital invests in Arris Composites Robert Bosch Venture Capital GmbH (RBVC), the venture arm of the Bosch group, has participated in a 48.5 million US dollar series B investment round in Arris Composites, a start-up based in Berkeley, California.
Yaskawa Electric deepens its ties to Transphorm Transphorm, a supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products, says that the company has entered into an expanded, multi-year cooperation and development agreement with its long-term strategic partner Japanese powerhouse Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
ClassOne receives repeat order from Taiwanese semiconductor manufacturer Semiconductor equipment manufacturer ClassOne Technology has received a repeat order for its Solstice S8 electroplating system to a major semiconductor foundry service based in Taiwan.
ams and Senova start production line for antibody digital rapid tests ams and Senova, a manufacturer of in-vitro diagnostic medical devices based in Germany, have successfully opened a production line for lateral flow tests which will be used to detect antibodies from the Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) virus.
Tower and GMEMS ramp to mass production of MEMS microphones products Tower Semiconductor and GMEMS, a supplier of MEMS sensors and products to the telecommunications industry, are set to ramp to mass production of GMEM’s MEMS microphones products on Tower’s 0.18um flow, custom developed for GMEMS products.
Entegris invests in new manufacturing facility in Taiwan The supplier of materials and process solutions for the semiconductor industry says that it is expanding its manufacturing presence in Taiwan with an investment of approximately USD 200 million over the next three to five years.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.