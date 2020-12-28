Nanocrystalline Single-Phase Filters for Industrial, Commercial, and Medical Applications

KEMET, part of the Yageo Group and leading global supplier of electronic components, today announces the launch of the GTX series plastic box single-phase filters.

These filters suppress excess electromagnetic interference (EMI) generated from power lines within 250VAC single-phase electrical systems. Conducted electromagnetic noise is a common occurrence, but if left unchecked it may cause disruptions in the operation of a circuit or other electronic components used in power supply systems. According to a February 2020 report by Stratistics Market Research Consulting, the global industrial power supply market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach USD 15 billion by 2027 from USD 8 billion in 2018.* The GTX series filter uses a unique material and design which provides superior EMI attenuation performance. The filter contains a nanocrystalline core, which offers higher permeability and lower losses than ferrite material cores found in other EMI filters. This nanocrystalline core allows for a compact, lightweight, and high-density design resulting in the highest attenuation capability and smallest volumetric package compared to other EMI filters now available in the market. As a result, GTX’s design not only uses less circuit board space but also improves performance in single-phase power supply systems for commercial, industrial, and medical applications. Additionally, the GTX series offers five rated current ranges (6 - 30 A) which can be paired with six Class-Y capacitors, resulting in 30 different component combinations supporting general-purpose inverters in machine tools, welders, 3D printers, and other industrial applications. The GTX plastic box single-phase filters are available immediately via KEMET distributors. To learn more about their capabilities and applications, visit https://ec.kemet.com/emc/. *Source: “Industrial Power Supply - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027),” Stratistics Market Research Consulting Pvt Ltd, February 2020