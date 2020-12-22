EiceDRIVER X3 Compact: easy to use, small footprint gate driver for fast design-ins

Infineon Technologies AG adds a new generation to its most versatile and simple to use EiceDRIVER™ 1ED Compact isolated gate driver family: the X3 Compact (1ED31xx) family.

This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.