Products | December 22, 2020
EiceDRIVER X3 Compact: easy to use, small footprint gate driver for fast design-ins
Infineon Technologies AG adds a new generation to its most versatile and simple to use EiceDRIVER™ 1ED Compact isolated gate driver family: the X3 Compact (1ED31xx) family.
This is a product release announcement by Infineon Technologies AG. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
This gate driver provides separate output options together with active shutdown and short circuit clamping in DSO-8 300 mil package. The active Miller clamp option is best suited for silicon carbide (SiC) MOSFET 0 V turn off. The X3 Compact offers a benchmark CMTI of 200 kV/μs, and typical 5, 10, and 14 A output current. It is aiming at industrial drives, solar systems , EV charging, uninterruptible power supplies, commercial air conditioning as well as other applications. The EiceDRIVER X3 Compact is recognized under UL 1577 with an insulation test voltage of 5.7 kV RMS. Its 14 A high output current is well suited for high switching frequency applications as well as for IGBT 7, which requires a much higher gate driver output current compared to IGBT 4. With the same exceptional CMTI robustness as the X3 Enhanced of more than 200 kV/µs, the X3 Compact also avoids faulty switching patterns. The tight propagation delay matching of 7 ns (max.) leads to shorter deadtime. All variants integrate input filters, which reduces the need for external filters, provides accurate timing, and leads to lower BOM cost. The EiceDRIVER X3 Compact is the perfect driver for superjunction MOSFETs such as CoolMOS™, SiC MOSFETs such as CoolSiC™, and IGBT modules. It is designed for markets that demand easy-to-use drivers with a small footprint for quick design-ins. With 40 V absolute maximum output supply voltage, 1ED31xx is perfectly fit for rugged environments. Availability The EiceDRIVER X3 Compact can be ordered now, as can the evaluation boards EVAL-1ED3121MX12H, EVAL-1ED3122MX12H, EVAL-1ED3124MX12H. More information is available at www.infineon.com/1EDcompact.
Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.
Kyocera expands with new R&D centre Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.
indie Semiconductor to merge with Thunder Bridge Acquisition II indie Semiconductor, a company focused on next generation automotive semiconductors, and Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, a special purpose acquisition company, have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in the combined entity continuing as a publicly listed company.
Sometimes, a Signal Needs to Ride the Rails Question: I’m designing a signal conditioning block for a precision sensor analog front end. Should I use an op amp with rail-to-rail input?
EpiWorld qualifies AIXTRON G5 WW C system for SiC ramp-up Chinese foundry, Epiworld International, has qualified AIXTRON’s new SiC platform, AIX G5 WW C system, for high volume manufacturing of SiC Epitaxy products at its new production side in Xiamen.
Molex acquires Fiberguide Industries Connectivity and electronics solution specialist, Molex, is acquiring Fiberguide Industries, a manufacturer of customized optical fiber solutions based in Caldwell, Idaho
Murata officially opens its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre Murata Manufacturing is opening its Minato MIRAI Innovation Centre, the largest research and development hub in the Kanto region.
ACES Electronics to acquire Genesis Connected Solutions Taiwanese supplier of interconnect solutions, ACES Electronics, and Genesis Connected Solutions, an Atlanta, Georgia based privately-held manufacturer of board- level shielding, electro-mechanical assemblies, and interconnect components, have entered into a definitive agreement under which ACES will acquire 100% equity of Genesis
Murata’s ultra-thin LW reversed, low ESL chip MLCCs in 0204 inch size Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
UCT to acquire Ham-Let Ultra Clean Holdings, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ham-Let (Israel-Canada) Ltd., for approximately USD 348 million, which includes USD 287 million of equity value plus $61 million of net debt.
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
India’s looking to attract semiconductor fab companies The Government of of India is planting a seed to grow a local semiconductor ecosystem by inviting bids for setting up semiconductor fabrication fabs in the country.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.Load more news