Velodyne Lidar inks multi-year sales agreement

Velodyne Lidar has signed a multi-year sales agreement for Alpha Prime sensors with Motional, the Aptiv-Hyundai joint venture.

Velodyne will be the exclusive provider of long-range, surround view lidar sensors for Motional’s SAE Level 4 driverless vehicles. Velodyne’s Alpha Prime is a next generation lidar sensor that utilizes Velodyne’s patented 360-degree surround view perception technology to support autonomous mobility. A result of over ten years of lidar development and learning, the Alpha Prime supports autonomous operation across a broad range of road settings, including urban and highway environments. “By working with Motional, we’re on the cutting edge of making driverless vehicles a safe everyday reality,” says Anand Gopalan, CEO, Velodyne Lidar, in a press release. “Velodyne and Motional have a shared mission of safety-first and we’re proud that our Alpha Prime sensors will be used by Motional’s vehicles as they safely navigate real roads.”