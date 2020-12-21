© Kyocera

Kyocera expands with new R&D centre

Kyocera says it will start the construction of a new research and development centre in January 2021 at its Kokubu campus in Kirishima City, Kagoshima, Japan.

The company has executed a location agreement with the mayor of Kirishima City for the new R&D center, which will focus on new innovations in the fields of information and communications, environmental preservation, and smart energy. The Kokubu campus is already an innovation hub and site of three strategic R&D groups; Kyocera’s Monozukuri R&D Laboratory, which focuses on advanced material technologies; its Production Technology Division, focusing on manufacturing process innovation; and its Analysis Center, which develops simulation and evaluation technologies. R&D programs at the campus currently include 5G smartphone technologies, electronic and semiconductor components used in IoT devices, and key components for new smart energy technologies, such as cell stacks for Solid Oxide Fuel Cells (SOFCs). Through greater collaboration among these R&D operations, Kyocera aims to establish a new platform to accelerate development and production efforts, with support for manufacturing new products, promoting factory automation, and improving manufacturing efficiencies. The company is investing approximately JPY 10 billion (USD 96 million) in the project which will provide Kyocera with a total floor space of 22’902 square metres. The new R&D centre is currently scheduled to open in September 2022 which its main activities being focused around the development of laminated ceramic capacitors, ceramic packages for electronic devices and cell stacks for SOFCs