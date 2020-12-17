© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com Business | December 17, 2020
Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions
Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.
The new sales representation agreement means that Redtree Solutions adds the Agile Analog offering of configurable IP for common analog functions such as ADCs, DACs, LDOs, temperature sensors and current and voltage references to its existing portfolio of ASIC products and services. The RedASIC service provides companies developing a custom chip with a solution for every stage of the process, from program management and architecture development, through circuit design to wafer fabrication, packaging, testing, qualification and certification. “Our new partnership with Agile Analog strengthens the analog IP element of our RedASIC ecosystem. Not only can we now offer customers a much broader range of IPs, we can also tune the specifications to fit exactly the requirements of the customers design, as well as of the foundry and process which they are to use,” says Jean-Marie Houillon, Vice-President of Strategic Marketing and Alliances at Redtree Solutions, in a press release. “With the growth in the market for IoT devices and sensor-rich systems, analog is an increasingly important part of companies chip developments, but analog engineering expertise is scarce. Thats why we are confident that there will be strong demand among our customers for the configurable IP that Agile Analog offers,” Houillon continues. John Hartley, Chief Commercial Officer at Agile Analog, adds: We know that there is huge demand for analog IP that fits customers design specifications. Now, by partnering with Redtree Solutions, we have a way to give many more customers the opportunity to gain the benefits of Agile Analogs products shorter time-to-market, more integration of analog functions on-chip, and higher design quality which is proven at tape-out. Under the agreement, Redtree Solutions is the exclusive sales representative for Agile Analog across Europe including Russia & CIS. The agreement is effective immediately.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Ad
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs for in-vehicle ADAS applications Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.
Kioxia to expand with a second 3D flash fab in just two months The company will expand its Kitakami plant site with another facility, K2, to further increase its flash memory production capacity.
Meyer Burger reaches agreement with photovoltaic producer Ecosolifer Meyer Burger Technology and Ecosolifer Ltd have agreed to draw a line under a project from 2015.
WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.
Amphenol Corporation to acquire MTS Systems for $1.7 billion The interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions specialist has entered into a definitive agreement with MTS Systems, a supplier of test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, under which will acquire MTS for USD 1.7 billion.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
Don’t Throw Away Your Smart Meters! You are a utility distribution grid operator faced with the challenge of managing millions of meters. You are planning to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with new smart meters to enable automated meter readings, demand response programs, remote connect and disconnect, and improved outage management.Load more news