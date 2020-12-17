© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Agile Analog partners with Redtree Solutions

Agile Analog, a supplier of configurable analog IP building blocks, has signed a sales agreement with European representative Redtree Solutions.

The new sales representation agreement means that Redtree Solutions adds the Agile Analog offering of configurable IP for common analog functions such as ADCs, DACs, LDOs, temperature sensors and current and voltage references to its existing portfolio of ASIC products and services. The RedASIC service provides companies developing a custom chip with a solution for every stage of the process, from program management and architecture development, through circuit design to wafer fabrication, packaging, testing, qualification and certification. “Our new partnership with Agile Analog strengthens the analog IP element of our RedASIC ecosystem. Not only can we now offer customers a much broader range of IPs, we can also tune the specifications to fit exactly the requirements of the customers design, as well as of the foundry and process which they are to use,” says Jean-Marie Houillon, Vice-President of Strategic Marketing and Alliances at Redtree Solutions, in a press release. “With the growth in the market for IoT devices and sensor-rich systems, analog is an increasingly important part of companies chip developments, but analog engineering expertise is scarce. Thats why we are confident that there will be strong demand among our customers for the configurable IP that Agile Analog offers,” Houillon continues. John Hartley, Chief Commercial Officer at Agile Analog, adds: We know that there is huge demand for analog IP that fits customers design specifications. Now, by partnering with Redtree Solutions, we have a way to give many more customers the opportunity to gain the benefits of Agile Analogs products shorter time-to-market, more integration of analog functions on-chip, and higher design quality which is proven at tape-out. Under the agreement, Redtree Solutions is the exclusive sales representative for Agile Analog across Europe including Russia & CIS. The agreement is effective immediately.