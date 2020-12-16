© Siltronic Business | December 16, 2020
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant
The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The product portfolios of both companies complement each other in many areas and form a strong basis to benefit from the long-term growth drivers in the wafer industry. “The combination is a great opportunity for Siltronic and GlobalWafers to jointly form a company that is a world leader in both technology and efficiency,” said Dr. Christoph von Plotho, CEO Siltronic. “The Supervisory Board welcomes the planned combination of the two companies and thanks the Executive Board for its merits in establishing Siltronic as a technology leader in the global wafer industry,” said Dr. Tobias Ohler, Chairman of Siltronic's Supervisory Board. The agreement signed between the companies include commitments for Siltronic sites and employees. In particular, it includes a guarantee for the German sites, as well as protection against compulsory redundancies for employees in Germany until the end of 2024. The Burghausen site will remain Siltronic's technology and R&D centre. Sufficient investment budgets will be available in order to maintain and further develop existing production capacities, a press release reads. The established Siltronic brand will also remain in the combined company. "This combination shows how attractive the Siltronic team and its leading-edge solutions are in this market. GlobalWafers has made important commitments for a successful future of Siltronic within the GlobalWafers Group. In particular, the guarantees made to the sites and the workforce were very important to us, but also maintaining the strong Siltronic brand under the GlobalWafers umbrella," von Plotho said. Siltronic will continue to manage its operating business with a high degree of strategic freedom. In order to fully exploit the potential of the combination, the CEO, CFO and Head of Technology of Siltronic AG will assume additional management functions at GlobalWafers after the completion of the proposed transaction.
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs for in-vehicle ADAS applications Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.
Kioxia to expand with a second 3D flash fab in just two months The company will expand its Kitakami plant site with another facility, K2, to further increase its flash memory production capacity.
Meyer Burger reaches agreement with photovoltaic producer Ecosolifer Meyer Burger Technology and Ecosolifer Ltd have agreed to draw a line under a project from 2015.
WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.
Amphenol Corporation to acquire MTS Systems for $1.7 billion The interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions specialist has entered into a definitive agreement with MTS Systems, a supplier of test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, under which will acquire MTS for USD 1.7 billion.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
Don’t Throw Away Your Smart Meters! You are a utility distribution grid operator faced with the challenge of managing millions of meters. You are planning to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with new smart meters to enable automated meter readings, demand response programs, remote connect and disconnect, and improved outage management.
LPKF launches new cleanroom fab German technology company LPKF has put a new cleanroom fab into operation to produce thin-glass components for applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry.
Empowers E-CAP™ is a Revolutionary New Entry in the Capacitor Industry Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVR), today announced a breakthrough with the highest performance, most configurable, and smallest commercially available range of capacitors.
Hassane El-Khoury to take the helm as On Semi's next CEO El-Khoury joins On Semiconductor as President, Chief Executive Officer following his successful tenure as President and CEO at Cypress Semiconductor. He officially shouldered the responsibilities as of December 7, 2020.
Phononic and Fabrinet partner to scale global production of thermoelectrics To support the growing demand from optical communications, 5G mobile, and automotive LiDAR, cooling and heating technology expert Phononic has partnered with manufacturer Fabrinet.
SemiQ and Micross Components ink bare die distribution agreement SemiQ says has signed a global distribution agreement with distributor Micross Components to supply SemiQ's silicon carbide (SiC) bare die.Load more news