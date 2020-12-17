Products | December 17, 2020
Marvell and Analog Devices announce 5G Massive MIMO Radio Unit Solutions
Marvell and Analog Devices, Inc. have announced an advanced 4G/5G radio unit (RU) design that supports high antenna counts and multi-gigabit per second throughput for both integrated RAN and Open RAN deployments.
This is a product release announcement by Analog Devices Inc. & Marvell Inc.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Leveraging the companies’ complementary radio silicon and RU software suite, the next-generation massive MIMO RU design that results from this collaboration will deliver power, weight and performance improvements inherent with ASIC solutions for both integrated RAN and Open RAN deployments. As 5G deployments continue to ramp, network operators are increasingly seeking higher capacity RU systems to deliver the performance expected by their customers. The ADI-Marvell solution will enable a growing number of OEMs to bring competitive solutions to the market, enabling additional capacity for existing radio sites. With an ongoing shift toward Open RAN, the newly launched solutions will provide native support for O-RAN split 7.2x functionality. “Our goal in joining with ADI in this effort was to provide a complete, open standards-based RU platform, one that leverages what each company does best,” said Raj Singh, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Marvell’s Processor Business Group. “We wanted to minimise the amount of silicon required to deliver massive MIMO RU solutions capable of supporting 32T32R performance, along with beamforming and DFE functions. ADI’s transceiver solutions align perfectly with our RU and digital unit baseband offerings – it’s exactly what the industry has been seeking in next generation RU designs.” “The demand for much higher capacity radio units is exploding,” said Joe Barry, Vice President of the Wireless Communications Business Unit at ADI. “Together with Marvell, we are able to get ahead of the curve and help the industry transition to 32T32R – or even higher capacity – radio units. At the same time, by providing differentiated radio architectures and algorithms we are allowing the operators to effectively manage both their capital and operating expenses.” The 5G massive MIMO RU solutions will incorporate ADI’s next-generation transceiver technology, including an advanced, programmable digital front-end. Marvell is providing its baseband silicon, which offers beamforming and a lower L1 software supporting O-RAN split 7.2. The solutions provide complete system-level hardware reference designs developed in collaboration with Benetel, a leading innovator in RU solutions. Initial prototypes are expected in latter half of 2021.
UAES and ROHM officially open joint lab for SiC technology ROHM, together with Chinese automotive manufacturer United Automotive Electronic Systems (UAES), recently held an opening ceremony announcing the establishment of a joint laboratory on SiC technology at UAES headquarters in Shanghai, China.
Siltronic and Globalwafers to combine as a new wafer manufacturing giant The two companies have entered into a Business Combination Agreement (BCA) under which GlobalWafers will make a tender offer to Siltronic shareholders at an offer price of EUR 125 per share in cash.
The A to Z of A2B Applications Throughout its history, there are many examples of the automotive industry leveraging technology transfers from adjacent and complementary markets; industrial, consumer, and healthcare to name a few.
SUSS MicroTec opens new production facility in Taiwan The systems and process solutions provider is expanding and has officially opened the doors of its new production facility in HsinChu, Taiwan.
Ad
Andy King to retire from Arrow Electronics Arrow Electronics’ president of the global components business, Andy King, will retire from the company as of December 31, 2020
Ferrotec acquires MeiVac Ferrotec (USA) Corporation, the US subsidiary of Ferrotec Holdings Corp., a supplier of materials, components, and precision system solutions, has purchased MeiVac Incorporated.
Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.
New gate driver ICs for 5G and LTE macro base stations Infineon Technologies AG introduces the new EiceDRIVER™ 2EDL8 gate driver IC product family to foster the growth in DC-DC telecom bricks for mobile network infrastructure.
Broadcom reshuffles management to drive continued growth The semiconductor company is making several senior leadership appointments, all effective immediately, reporting to president and CEO Hock Tan.
Employee at Sony Semiconductor infected with COVID-19 An employee at Sony Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Kumamoto Technology Center in Japan has been confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.
Abracon acquires Fox Electronics The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.
Intel invests to start assembly operations in Costa Rica Over course the next three years, Intel is planning to invest USD 350 million to start assembly & test operations in Costa Rica.
Ultra-thin low ESL MLCCs for in-vehicle ADAS applications Murata introduces the ultra-thin LW reversed, low equivalent series inductor (ESL) multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) with a capacitance value of 1.0 µF ±20% for 4 Vdc-rated automotive applications.
Swissbit continues growth strategy via the acquisition of Hyperstone Swissbit and Hyperstone, specialist supplier of flash memory controllers, set to jointly develop new products for embedded IoT and security solutions.
Burned by Low Power? When lower current consumption can get you into trouble Question: I changed one of my devices to a newer and better part with lower current consumption. Nothing is working anymore and even the new part got “burned.” Do you have any explanation?
Electrocomponents reaches agreement to acquire Synovos Electrocomponents says it has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Synovos, a player in integrated supply solutions in the Americas, for a total consideration of USD 145 million on a debt-free, cash-free basis.
Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.
Kioxia to expand with a second 3D flash fab in just two months The company will expand its Kitakami plant site with another facility, K2, to further increase its flash memory production capacity.
Meyer Burger reaches agreement with photovoltaic producer Ecosolifer Meyer Burger Technology and Ecosolifer Ltd have agreed to draw a line under a project from 2015.
WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.
Amphenol Corporation to acquire MTS Systems for $1.7 billion The interconnect, antenna and sensor solutions specialist has entered into a definitive agreement with MTS Systems, a supplier of test systems, motion simulators and precision sensors, under which will acquire MTS for USD 1.7 billion.
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
Don’t Throw Away Your Smart Meters! You are a utility distribution grid operator faced with the challenge of managing millions of meters. You are planning to deploy advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) with new smart meters to enable automated meter readings, demand response programs, remote connect and disconnect, and improved outage management.Load more news