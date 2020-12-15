© mailthepic dreamstime.com

Mouser Electronics expands UK and Swedish offices

The distributor of electronics components says it has recently expanded its offices and customer service infrastructure in the United Kingdom and Sweden.

In the UK, Mouser’s new office opened during early September in High Wycombe. The new location offers an increased the floor space threefold compared to its previous office space. Among the features the new location offers is the accommodation of a new Service Excellence Training Centre. “We have created a vastly improved working environment for our UK-based staff and also for our customers when we can safely welcome them back,” says Graham Munson, Vice President of EMEA Customer Service at Mouser Electronics, in a press release. “While designing the new office space we have placed a great emphasis on creating a friendly, modern working environment. We strongly believe that when our team is happy, it will be reflected in an excellent service-oriented experience provided to our customers.” Mouser’s Swedish office has moved from its previous location in the capital of Stockholm, to the coastal city of Malmö in November 2020. The new suthern location is also close to the Danish capital Copenhagen, which provides better coverage for the entire region. “Being only 10 minutes’ walk from the Malmö train station, we have invested in a state-of-the-art facility, and we are now looking to hire new service team members to further support our Nordic and Baltic customer base,” Munson says.