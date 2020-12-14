© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Abracon acquires Fox Electronics

The manufacturer of passive components and timing solutions says it has acquired Fox Electronics, a privately held frequency control supplier headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida.

Going forward, Abracon says it will actively support the integration of all Fox Electronics product lines. The privately-owned company serves multiple industries, including automotive, IoT, communications, networking, medical, and military among others, offering everything from standard off-the-shelf to custom manufactured products. "We are very excited about the addition of Fox Electronics to Abracon's industry leading offering of Frequency and Timing products. Fox Electronics is a well-recognized brand that customers have become familiar with over the past 40 years. Fox Electronics' leading-edge knowledge and product insight are excellent additions to Abracon. Abracon continues to execute on its acquisition strategy to expand its portfolio of brands with Fox being added to the Abracon brands of ILSI, Ecliptek, MMD and Oscilent," says Abracon President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Calabria, in a press release. "With the acquisition of Fox Electronics, Abracon will be able to further expand its Timing and Frequency portfolio. By integrating Fox Electronics' range of products into Abracon's existing portfolio, Abracon will strengthen its ability to provide the latest technical design support and global supply chain flexibility to solve customers' unique challenges of today," Calabria continues. Gene Trefethen, President of Fox Electronics stated, "The Fox Team looks forward to combining our history of product development with the Abracon market position and extensive sales resources."