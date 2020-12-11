© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Digi-Key enters new global distribution partnership with GLF

Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio to include a global distribution partnership with GLF Integrated Power, Inc.

GLF Integrated Power provides silicon power control and protection integrated circuits (ICs) to the IoT, smart wearable, TWS earbuds, smart medical device, automotive, smartwatch optical modules, asset tracking, and home security markets. The GLF Integrated Power design team has a proven track record within power and analog design. When the IoT, ultra-portable, and wearable revolution was beginning, they saw the need for a new generation of even more efficient power switch devices. They developed new IP and enabled efficient and differentiated power management solutions that are both cost-effective and simple to design with. "We are thrilled to add GLF Integrated Power to the Digi-Key Marketplace," says David Stein, vice president of global supplier management for Digi-Key, in a press release. "Their ultra-efficient semiconductor offerings provide the IoT, wearable and portable device market next-level options for longer lasting, more efficient designs." "As a trusted global supplier of electronic components and a key resource for design engineers and supply chain managers, the Digi-Key Marketplace is a great fit for GLF load switches, power deep sleep protection components, battery protection ICs and power multiplexers," adds Eileen Sun, CEO of GLF Integrated Power, Inc. "We are very excited to be a part of this distribution program."