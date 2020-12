© Kioxia

The 136,000 square meter area adjacent to the current Kitakami plant site in Iwate Prefecture, Japan, will create room for the future construction of the company's K2 manufacturing facility. Site preparation work is scheduled to start in the spring of 2021 and expected to be completed about a year later. With this move the company intends to further increase production of its proprietary 3D Flash memory BiCS FLASH. “Due to technological innovation, the amount of data being generated, stored and used around the world has increased exponentially. The flash memory market is expected to continue to grow driven by cloud services, 5G, IoT, AI and automated driving. This expansion will ensure Kioxia continues to meet the increasing demand for memory around the world,” the company writes in a press release. This expansion follows the company's recent announcement that it will also be constructing Fab 7 at its Yokkaichi plant in Mie Prefecture beginning in spring of 2021, as reported by Evertiq.