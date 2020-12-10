© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

WiTricity files patent suit against Momentum Dynamics

WiTricity, which specialises in wireless power transfer over distance, has filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Momentum Dynamics, a Pennsylvania-based company developing wireless charging systems for the automotive and transportation industries.

In the lawsuit, WiTricity seeks recovery of financial damages and an injunction to halt the sales of Momentum Dynamics products that allegedly infringes on seven U.S. patents owned or licensed exclusively by WiTricity. The company says that its licensing practices have been established over many years, with the patent portfolio now encompassing over 1,000 patents issued globally. Numerous companies are licensed to develop and deploy WiTricity’s patented magnetic resonance technology in applications ranging from automotive, consumer products, personal mobility, and industrial. Something that Momentum Dynamics has not. “WiTricity is proud to see our technology being commercialized by our licensees. In a future that is increasingly autonomous and hands-free, our wireless charging technology is becoming ever more important. We work with many global industry leaders, who respect WiTricity’s innovations, to incorporate WiTricity patented technology into their products,” says Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity, in a press release and continues. “WiTricity will protect and defend our IP against any unauthorized use.”