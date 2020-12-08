© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

SemiQ and Micross Components ink bare die distribution agreement

SemiQ says has signed a global distribution agreement with distributor Micross Components to supply SemiQ's silicon carbide (SiC) bare die.

“Micross gives our customers access to our industry leading Silicon Carbide products in wafer and die form,” comments Michael T. Robinson, SemiQ President. “They are the leader in the supply of semiconductor wafers and die, and bring many value added options for our customers. As the adoption of SiC continues to expand, customers are now able to use our die in the development of innovative applications.” As the authorised supply line for SemiQ’s SiC products, Micross will function as the bridge between SemiQ’s SiC, Diodes & MOSFET bare die offerings and each customer’s unique needs. Through this agreement, Micross supplements SemiQ’s SiC product line, acting as a turnkey source for customers requiring mission-critical microelectronic components or custom packaging solutions to meet their design and performance goals. “Our agreement with SemiQ enables us to increase our product offerings specifically high power SiC products to customers worldwide,” said Tony Hamby, Sr. VP of Global Die. “This new partnership with SemiQ leverages the complementary strengths of the two organizations to further enhance the Micross One Source offering to our customers.”