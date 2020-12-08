© Phononic

Phononic and Fabrinet partner to scale global production of thermoelectrics

To support the growing demand from optical communications, 5G mobile, and automotive LiDAR, cooling and heating technology expert Phononic has partnered with manufacturer Fabrinet.

This partnership will allow Phononic to dramatically expand high-volume manufacturing capabilities beyond its existing Durham, North Carolina, factory with Fabrinet’s manufacturing facilities in Thailand, a press release reads. The insatiable appetite for data consumption and communications worldwide is said to be a key driver behind Phononic’s growth in its optoelectronics business. With 12 straight quarters of growth, Phononic forecasts to increase revenue in 2020 from their optoelectronics business unit by over 150% compared to 2019. Thermoelectric devices are mission critical components needed inside many of the fiber optic transceivers that deliver and transmit data to laptops, mobile phones, smart TVs and vehicles. The COVID-19 pandemic has only accelerated a trend that was already in full swing, wherein all aspects of our lives are moving increasingly online. “We are very pleased to partner with Phononic to leverage our core technical competency while expanding our coverage of the optical component value chain,” says Dr. Harpal Gill, President & COO of Fabrinet, in the press release. “Phononic is disrupting the optical component space with their leading performance and power consumption savings and we are excited to help them expand and meet anticipated demand.” “In my 20 years in this industry, I have always seen Fabrinet as a critical go-to expansion partner,” adds Kevin Granucci, Vice President and GM of Phononic. “We share the same customer base, so Fabrinet deeply understands the performance, quality and reliability standards required of products in this arena, and they have an unparalleled track record for meeting them.” This expansion is particularly critical in APAC, where there is a tremendous and growing customer base for Phononic’s devices. Phononic corporate headquarters, R&D, product development and production will continue to operate at full capacity and strength at the company’s headquarters and facilities in Durham.