From RWE/Excelerate to Smith – new CFO named

The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Nick Bedford to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Before joining Smith, Nick spent most of his career in the energy sector and served as RWE/Excelerate’s Chief Financial Officer for ten years, he brings with him extensive experience in directing global financial operations in key regions throughout the world. In his new position, Nick will oversee Smith’s global financial operations as the company expands its services and worldwide reach. “Smith’s financial stability has been a cornerstone of our success for more than 35 years,” says Matt Hartzell, Chief Administrative Officer of Smith, in a press release. “We look forward to incorporating Nick’s extensive knowledge, skillset, and guidance into our financial strategy.” Nick is stepping into this role to succeed Smith’s CFO, Michael Weaber, who will be retiring. Weaber has provided more than a decade of service and support to Smith and the Smith family of companies. “Nick brings almost 20 years of expertise to his new role as Smith’s Chief Financial Officer, positioning him as an excellent addition to our executive team,” adds Lee Ackerley, Smith’s Executive Vice President and co-founder. “His leadership of our financial operations will be instrumental as we continue to grow and innovate. It’s easy to find accounting professionals who can handle the basics like treasury and reporting, but it’s much harder to find people who can see the big picture and help the owners to grow the entire business.” Nick has already begun to build the strategy that will support this growth. “I’m very excited to join the team of one of the world’s premier open-market electronic component distributors,” says Nick in the press release. “After nearly two decades in the energy space, it is an exciting change to move into electronics, which are at the forefront of helping drive growth in the world economy.” “I look forward to using my prior energy-commodity trading knowledge from RWE and experience managing global finance teams to help continue to drive Smith forward and expand its global footprint,” Nick concludes.