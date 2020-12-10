© arkadi bojarsinov dreamstime.com Products | December 10, 2020
FreeRTOS™ Thread-Aware Debug added to STM32CubeIDE Development Environment
STMicroelectronics has added support for FreeRTOS™ thread-aware debugging to its STM32CubeIDE development environment, giving users more power to complete their projects quickly and easily.
This is a product release announcement by ST Microelectronics. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
Support for efficient RTOS development helps handle the growing complexity of today’s embedded systems that combine sophisticated features such as cybersecurity, wireless connectivity, user-interface graphics, and multiple operating modes. With the latest updates, ST has completed transferring major advanced features of Atollic TrueStudio® for STM32 into STM32CubeIDE after acquiring Atollic in 2017. STM32CubeIDE further extends the tool’s features and provides direct access to STM32CubeMX configuration functionalities to simplify project setup. Users can select their target microcontroller from the complete STM32 portfolio, configure GPIOs, clock tree, peripherals, and pin assignments, quickly analyze power consumption, select middleware stacks, and generate initialization code for the desired configuration. In addition to easing configuration, the STM32CubeIDE C/C++ development platform accelerates code generation, code compilation, and debugging for all types of systems from simple bare metal to multi-threaded OS. Users can view CPU core registers, memories, and peripherals’ registers, watch live variables and serial-wire data, and troubleshoot using build and stack analyzers to understand project status and memory requirements. Available free of charge, STM32Cube IDE is based on the Eclipse®/CDT development framework, the GCC toolchain, and the GNU debugger, GDB. It is supported by all main desktop systems. Users can work with their choice of STMicroelectronics ST-LINK and SEGGER J-Link debug probes and choose from the large number of plugins available for the Eclipse® IDE. To download STM32CubeIDE and for further information and support including user manuals, guides, and license terms, please go to www.st.com/stm32cubeide. You can also read our blogpost at https://blog.st.com/stm32cube-ecosystem/
MOST READ
LPKF launches new cleanroom fab German technology company LPKF has put a new cleanroom fab into operation to produce thin-glass components for applications in the electronics and semiconductor industry.
Empowers E-CAP™ is a Revolutionary New Entry in the Capacitor Industry Empower Semiconductor, the world leader in Integrated Voltage Regulators (IVR), today announced a breakthrough with the highest performance, most configurable, and smallest commercially available range of capacitors.
Hassane El-Khoury to take the helm as On Semi's next CEO El-Khoury joins On Semiconductor as President, Chief Executive Officer following his successful tenure as President and CEO at Cypress Semiconductor. He officially shouldered the responsibilities as of December 7, 2020.
Phononic and Fabrinet partner to scale global production of thermoelectrics To support the growing demand from optical communications, 5G mobile, and automotive LiDAR, cooling and heating technology expert Phononic has partnered with manufacturer Fabrinet.
SemiQ and Micross Components ink bare die distribution agreement SemiQ says has signed a global distribution agreement with distributor Micross Components to supply SemiQ's silicon carbide (SiC) bare die.
Ad
From RWE/Excelerate to Smith – new CFO named The distributor of electronic components and semiconductors has appointed Nick Bedford to the position of Chief Financial Officer.
SK Hynix resumes production at its Chongqing, China plant The South Korean semiconductor manufacturer’s plant in Chongqing, China is resuming production following a production halt due to worker's testing positive for COVID-19.
EiceDRIVER™ X3 Enhanced family for greater design flexibility Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has launched the EiceDRIVER™ X3 Enhanced analog (1ED34xx) and digital (1ED38xx) gate driver ICs.
PV Nano Cell participates in EU funded TINKER project Israeli provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions, PV Nano Cell, says that the European Union ́s H2020 funded TINKER project in which the company is a partner, has started.
Allied Electronics & Automation doubles capacity of Fort Worth distribution centre The distributor has recently completed an expansion of its North American distribution centre in Fort Worth, Texas, that adds more than 200’000 square feet of space to its operations.
AXT completes ramp of Osram shipments from new China manufacturing facility The manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates has completed the ramp of its gallium arsenide substrate shipments for its major customer, Osram, from its new manufacturing facility in Dingxing, China.
A Low Power, Low Cost, Differential Input to a Single-Ended Output Amplifier Question: How do I make a low cost, low power, differential input into a single-ended output amplifier?
Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier, Mycronic, says it has received an order for SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the US.
Walsin restarts production at resistor plant in Malaysia The manufacturer was forced to temporarily shut down production at the plant in late November to facilitate coronavirus-related inspections.
Siltronic moves into new HQ in Munich As we entered December, the German wafer manufacturer moved to its new headquarters in the Bavaria Towers in Munich, Germany.
Infineon plans to make Singapore its global AI innovation hub The German chip-giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Singapore announcing plans to make the country its AI innovation hub as it moves forward with its digital transformation.
Transphorm choses Veeco system for GaN-based power and 5G devices Veeco Instruments says that Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has selected its Propel HVM MOCVD System for high-volume production of GaN-based RF (DoD and Commercial/5G) and power electronics Epiwafers.
TTI denies Chinese military ties by its Hong Kong subsidiary The specialty distributor is denying that it’s Hong Kong subsidiary has any ties to Chinese military following the Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) naming the Asian unit in a draft rule.
ECD Launches SelectiveRIDER™, Closes the Loop on Automated Soldering Solutions ECD announced the addition of SelectiveRIDER™ to its portfolio of soldering process measurement pallets, effectively closing the loop to deliver a complete line of automated verification technologies for every machine soldering process: wave, reflow and selective.
All That Glitters Is Not Gold! Application engineers often repeatedly answer the same questions from different customers, especially queries related to the selection of parts in their application. One mistake we see in part selection happening time and time again is that the customers become over enamored by what I like to call “the sheet” in data sheets.
Infineon extends franchise sales agreement with Future Electronics Future Electronics can now sell both the Infineon and the Cypress portfolios of products to customers across the Europe, Americas and Asia regions
Private equity firm acquires Evans Capacitor Company Arcline Investment Management has acquired the Rhode Island based manufacturer of high energy density capacitors.
Diodes completes its acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor Diodes Incorporated has completed its close to USD 450 million acquisition of Lite-On Semiconductor (LSC).Load more news