EiceDRIVER™ X3 Enhanced family for greater design flexibility

Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY) has launched the EiceDRIVER™ X3 Enhanced analog (1ED34xx) and digital (1ED38xx) gate driver ICs.

