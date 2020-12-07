Würth Elektronik offers its LDHM Evaluation Board for LED control

With the MagI³C-LDHM (LED Step Down High Current Module) Power Module, Würth Elektronik now has the perfect solution for LED power supply in its portfolio.

This is a product release announcement by Würth Elektronik eiSos Group. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

To make it even easier for developers to use these DC-DC converters with integrated controller IC, inductors and capacitors—Würth Elektronik now offers an LDHM Evaluation Board. It integrates an efficient and safe LED power and includes analog and PWM dimming functions. The thermally optimized layout meets the EMC requirements of EN55032 / CISPR32 Class B. For quick design-in, the Gerber data are available for free download on the product page. The power module delivers up to 450 mA to power up to 16 LEDs in series. Würth Elektronik’s Power Module offers developers who have to adapt their LED solutions to a wide variety of power supply situations, the highest degree of flexibility: The input voltages can be in the range of 4.5 V to 60 V. The MagI³C-LDHM can be used to implement all kinds of lighting solutions both indoors and outdoors (RGBW lamps, horticulture lamps)—at up to 95 percent efficiency. The protective circuit integrated in the LDHM controller protects the electronics against thermal overload, electrical damage, and LED short circuits. Jumpers allow an output current of 300 mA, 350 mA, 400 mA or 450 mA to be easily set on the Evaluation Board. An additional pad offers the possibility of setting output current individually between 300 mA and 450 mA by selecting an appropriate resistor. The Evaluation Board LDHM is available from stock. The corresponding Power Module can also be ordered from stock in any quantity without a minimum order quantity. Würth Elektronik provides free samples of the module.