Allied Electronics & Automation doubles capacity of Fort Worth distribution centre

The distributor has recently completed an expansion of its North American distribution centre in Fort Worth, Texas, that adds more than 200’000 square feet of space to its operations.

Designed from the ground up with input from customers and suppliers, the expansion doubles Allied’s capacity, employing high-density storage and retrieval automation and advanced packaging solutions, with additional space to double capacity in the future. “Adoption of commercial and industrial automation continues to grow at an incredible pace, and with this significant investment in expanding our main facility, we are making good on our promise to be the distributor of choice for our customers and suppliers,” says Ken Bradley, President of the Americas Region for Allied Electronics and Automation, in a press release.. Allied’s newly expanded distribution centre now features 520’000 square feet of total warehouse footprint, which includes the current capacity for 400'000 unique SKUs and space to double this to 800'000 SKUs in the future. A high-density warehouse operations area equipped with the latest KNAPP automated order storage and retrieval systems, OSR ShuttleTM Evo, RFID pocket sortation, and goods-to-person systems that can quickly pick products from 118'000 different locations and deliver them automatically to one of 35 new picking stations.