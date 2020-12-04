© mycronic

Mycronic receives order for two SLX mask writers

Swedish manufacturing equipment supplier, Mycronic, says it has received an order for SLX mask writers from an existing customer in the US.

The order consists of two SLX mask writers and the total order value is between USD 12 and 16 million. Delivery of the first system is planned for the first quarter of 2022, while delivery of the second system is planned for the third quarter of the same year. The SLX laser mask writer was launched at the end of October 2019 to meet rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry, which is driven by long-term trends, and to meet the future need for replacement and modernisation. Photomasks made by laser mask writers are very important in the manufacture of semiconductors and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced. “We are proud that Mycronic been entrusted to deliver additional SLX mask writers to an existing customer. It is gratifying that we see a continued great interest in SLX and that our product plan meets the semiconductor industry’s most demanding requirements on laser mask writers,” says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic, in a press release.