Walsin restarts production at resistor plant in Malaysia

The manufacturer was forced to temporarily shut down production at the plant in late November to facilitate coronavirus-related inspections.

Walsin Technology had to suspend its Malaysia resistor fab in late November following the discovery of three employees infected with COVID-19, according to a report from DigiTimes. The company issued a media response via a filling with the Taiwanese stock exchange on November 25, stating that the factory was conducting inspections of all employees and that it expected the results to be available three days later. As soon as the results were available time, the company said it immediately applied to the local government for a permit to resume work. The company also made clear that it had sufficient inventories at its other factories to meet customer demand, operations and that shipments will not be affected by this temporary shutdown. Now that we enter the early days of December, DigiTimes reports that the employees at the fab have gradually returned to the production lines following government approval.