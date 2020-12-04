© gualtiero boffi dreamstime.com

Siltronic moves into new HQ in Munich

As we entered December, the German wafer manufacturer moved to its new headquarters in the Bavaria Towers in Munich, Germany.

After many years, the former Wacker Chemie subsidiary is now moving away from its shared location in Munich. When choosing the property, it was particularly important for the Siltronic management, as well as project management, to provide the employees with a future-oriented work environment with a modern infrastructure, the company states in a short update as it comments on the move. Just a few days ago it was made official the Taiwanese company, GlobalWafers, is in advanced – near to final – discussions on regarding a takeover offer of the German wafer manufacturer.