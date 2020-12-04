© infineon Business | December 04, 2020
Infineon plans to make Singapore its global innovation hub
The German chip-giant is celebrating its 50th anniversary in Singapore announcing plans to make the country its AI innovation hub as it moves forward with its digital transformation.
By 2023, more than 1’000 employees will be upskilled and some 25 different AI projects – covering the entire value chain of activities in Singapore – will be deployed, a press release from the Singapore Economic Development Board reads. Adding to this, the company will pro-actively engage with companies within the local electronics industry and innovation ecosystem through Additionally, the company will pro-actively engage with the semiconductor, electronics, and innovation ecosystems in Singapore through collaborations with – for instance – SGInnovate, government owned organisation helping entrepreneurial scientists build Deep Tech startups, local startups, institutes of higher learning and research institutions on new AI solutions. “Singapore is a global node of technology, innovation and enterprise that is able to reinvent itself while conserving its strengths,” says Infoneon CEO, Dr. Reinhard Ploss, in the press release “On its journey to become a Smart Nation, a key step is Singapore’s national strategy to develop impactful AI solutions. This fits well together with Infineon Singapore’s vision to make it an AI innovation hub and a key player for our AI strategy,” “The latest investment will allow Infineon to build new smart solutions for its operations in Singapore and beyond, and in the process upskill its Singapore workforce,” adds Dr Beh Swan Gin, Chairman, Singapore Economic Development Board. To fulfill its plans, Infineon has budgeted more than SGD 27 million (about EUR 16.7 million) to prepare for a future driven by AI. The investment will cover infrastructure, AI projects, employee reskilling, and collaborations with ecosystem partners.
