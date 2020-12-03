© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Transphorm choses Veeco system for GaN-based power and 5G devices

Veeco Instruments says that Transphorm, a supplier of gallium nitride (GaN) products for high voltage power conversion applications, has selected its Propel HVM MOCVD System for high-volume production of GaN-based RF (DoD and Commercial/5G) and power electronics Epiwafers.

The Veeco system was purchased under a US DoD Office of Naval Research (ONR) contract from a program aimed at establishing a US based dedicated production source of GaN Epitaxy for high performance RF and millimeter-wave electronics. The system was selected for its capability to deliver process at high-throughput and the low cost per wafer compared to other MOCVD systems. “Being at the forefront of GaN-based power and 5G devices that offer efficiency and high-power density, requires world-class manufacturing solutions that are capable of scaling to mass production while offering flexibility to continuously innovate,” says Umesh Mishra, Ph.D., chief technology officer and co-founder of Transphorm, in a press release. “Veeco’s Propel HVM system is uniquely qualified to do that. The multi-reactor, single-wafer technology provides flexibility and exceptional throughput at a low cost of ownership.” The Propel system’s single-wafer reactor platform enables the processing of six- and eight-inch wafers or two- to four-inch wafers in a mini-batch mode. It accelerates production ramping due to faster recipe capabilities up to 50% quicker than when using traditional batch tools. “We are proud to have our MOCVD technology selected by a pioneer and recognized world leader in the GaN revolution,” adds Ajit Paranjpe, Ph.D., Veeco’s chief technology officer. “Transphorm’s decision to adopt our high-volume MOCVD technology is proof of the system’s uniformity, throughput, repeatability and cost of ownership advantages over batch technology. We appreciate the collaboration with Dr. Lee McCarthy, Dr. Umesh Mishra and Dr. Primit Parikh at Transphorm during their technology evaluation which ultimately led to their valued selection of the Propel HVM platform.”