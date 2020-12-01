© maksim pasko dreamstime.com

Infineon extends franchise sales agreement with Future Electronics

Future Electronics can now sell both the Infineon and the Cypress portfolios of products to customers across the Europe, Americas and Asia regions

Future Electronics has agreed an immediate extension of its franchise sales agreement with Infineon to give it worldwide coverage for the company’s full product range. Under the new contract, Future Electronics is now franchised to sell Infineon products in the Europe region. It was already a franchised distributor for Infineon products in Asia and the Americas, and for Infineon’s Cypress Semiconductor subsidiary worldwide. By adding the Infineon franchise in its European heartland, Future Electronics gains the opportunity to enhance their technical offering to their growing design customer base. The Infineon product portfolio is strong in power, automotive, security, wireless and microcontrollers, which will enable Future Electronics to satisfy a larger share of its customers’ requirements, particularly in its core markets: Industrial, Automotive, Consumer, Lighting, Medical, and IoT. "Future Electronics´ track record as a global partner for Cypress in recent years has given us the confidence to now extend the Infineon franchise to the EMEA region. Now we are looking forward to leveraging Future Electronics’ market footprint and dedicated customer support across the complete Infineon portfolio," says Mathias Roettjes, Head of Distribution Partner Management (EMEA) at Infineon, in a press release. For Future Electronics, Karim Yasmine, corporate vice president of strategic supplier development, adds: "Future Electronics’ European division is proud to represent the strong heritage and product line that Infineon Technologies has to offer. Our mission is to Delight the Customer with best in class products and solutions as well as the industry’s highest levels of customer service. The addition of Infineon in EMEA will enhance the potent line up Future EMEA currently proudly represents."