© melpomenem dreamstime.com

Private equity firm acquires Evans Capacitor Company

Arcline Investment Management has acquired the Rhode Island based manufacturer of high energy density capacitors.

Arcline says in a press release that it expects Evans Capacitor to be the first of several potential acquisitions as it seeks to build a specialty electronic components platform. Kevin Perhamus will serve as CEO of the platform. Most recently, he served as CEO of Winchester Interconnect for 10 years. Evans Capacitor designs and manufactures high-reliability, power dense capacitors for aerospace, defense and industrial applications. “First and foremost, we want to thank everyone who has contributed to Evans Capacitor’s growth over the last 24 years, especially our customers and our employees. Arcline’s commitment to investing in our products and our people will continue to serve our stakeholders well for many years to come,” says Charlie Dewey, Co-Founder and CEO of Evans Capacitor, in the press release. Kevin Perhamus adds, “I am proud to partner with Arcline and look forward to joining Evans Capacitor to continue their momentum and drive the Company to even greater heights, both through internal investments and acquisitions.” No further information regarding the acquisition details have been made public.