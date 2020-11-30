© pichetw dreamstime.com

Toshiba says it's not negotiating with UMC

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation states that despite certain media reports, the company is not selling two of its fabs to Taiwanese United Microelectronics Corporation.

Referencing an article from the Nikkan Kogyo Shinbun, which reported that the company was negotiating the sale of its Iwate and Oita operations to UMC, the company issued a clarification. In the announcement, Toshiba says that it will continue to focus on the discrete semiconductor business, and on analog integrated circuits and microcontroller units for motor control, where we can expect to see synergies with discrete devicesm, in order to secure profitable growth. However, the company says that it is “considering restructuring measures in addition to personnel measures, and these will be implemented as necessary, in order to establish a solid business structure.” However, no definitive decisions have been made as of today.